Gina Hutchins-Inman, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, right, is presented with a coin by Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th AW commander, as part of being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2023. Hutchins-Inman gathers weekly Air Force and Army content to share with the Kaiserslautern Military Community through the Kaiserslautern American newspaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 03:46
|Photo ID:
|7735577
|VIRIN:
|230406-F-ER993-0018
|Resolution:
|5029x3448
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter of the Week: Gina Hutchins-Inman [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
