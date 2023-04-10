Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week: Gina Hutchins-Inman [Image 1 of 2]

    Airlifter of the Week: Gina Hutchins-Inman

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Gina Hutchins-Inman, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, right, is presented with a coin by Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th AW commander, as part of being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2023. Hutchins-Inman gathers weekly Air Force and Army content to share with the Kaiserslautern Military Community through the Kaiserslautern American newspaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    TAGS

    Travel
    Team Ramstein
    86AW
    AOTW

