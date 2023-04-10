Airlifter of the Week: Gina Hutchins-Inman

Gina Hutchins-Inman, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, right, is presented with a coin by Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th AW commander, as part of being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2023. Hutchins-Inman gathers weekly Air Force and Army content to share with the Kaiserslautern Military Community through the Kaiserslautern American newspaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

