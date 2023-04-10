Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton ACFF Drill [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Paul Hamilton ACFF Drill

    RED SEA

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230404-N-NH267-1046 RED SEA (April 4, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) participate in an aircraft firefighting drill in the Red Sea, April 4, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton ACFF Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

