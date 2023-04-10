230404-N-NH267-1017 RED SEA (April 4, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) participate in an aircraft firefighting drill in the Red Sea, April 4, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 02:00 Photo ID: 7735439 VIRIN: 230404-N-NH257-1017 Resolution: 3354x2231 Size: 1.44 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton ACFF Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.