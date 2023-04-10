USS Paul Hamilton Bab al-Mandeb Transit

230402-N-NH267-1147 BAB AL-MANDEB (April 2, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Cody Mcdonald mans a M240 machine gun aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a transit of the Bab al-Mandeb, April 2, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

