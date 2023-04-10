CFAO Uniform Inspection

WHITE BEACH, Japan (April 11, 2023) Detail image of a master-at-arms dress white uniform taken during a Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department dress white uniform inspection on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 11, 2023. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 01:29
|Photo ID:
|7735408
|VIRIN:
|230411-N-QY759-0115
|Resolution:
|5911x4222
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
