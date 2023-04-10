WHITE BEACH, Japan (April 11, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Jesus Rodriguez, from Tucson, Arizona and assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, conducts a dress white uniform inspection for CFAO security forces personnel on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 11, 2023. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 01:27
|Photo ID:
|7735401
|VIRIN:
|230411-N-QY759-0067
|Resolution:
|6352x4537
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Uniform Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
