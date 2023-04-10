Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Uniform Inspection [Image 5 of 5]

    CFAO Uniform Inspection

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (April 11, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Jesus Rodriguez, from Tucson, Arizona and assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, conducts a dress white uniform inspection for CFAO security forces personnel on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 11, 2023. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:27
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    inspection
    security
    white beach
    dress white

