SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 10, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Byron Brown, left, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Dylan Schachtner, right, prepare to fire a messenger line during an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P Murtha (LPD 26), April 10. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

