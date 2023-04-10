Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 24 of 24]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230410-N-XK462-3137 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 10, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor launches an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 00:29
    Photo ID: 7735327
    VIRIN: 230410-N-XK462-3137
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Replenishment-At-Sea
    Replenishment-At-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Replenishment-At-Sea
    U.S. Navy Sailor Cleans An Engine Data Collection Board
    U.S. Navy Sailor Refills Cleaning Supplies
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    U.S. Navy Sailor Carries Boxes
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Four F/A-18E Super Hornets Fly In Formation Past USS Nimitz
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    An F/A-18E Super Hornet Prepares To Launch From The Flight Deck
    An F/A-18E Super Hornet Prepares To Launch From The Flight Deck
    An F/A-18E Super Hornet Makes An Arrested Landing On The Flight Deck
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT