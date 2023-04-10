Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maines with MRF-D 23.3 visit the Australian War Memorial [Image 7 of 8]

    Maines with MRF-D 23.3 visit the Australian War Memorial

    CAMPBELL, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Wolf 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Philip Flambert, operations officer of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23, and Maj. Ryan Sawyer, the MRF-D 23 intelligence officer, tour the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, April 6, 2023. MRF-D 23 is focused on increasing interoperability with Allies and partners in the region to promote a stable and secure Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Maj. Matthew Wolf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 22:24
    Photo ID: 7735078
    VIRIN: 230406-M-MA509-1014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.52 MB
    Location: CAMPBELL, ACT, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maines with MRF-D 23.3 visit the Australian War Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Matthew Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Regiment
    Australian Defence Force
    Australian War Memorial
    MRF-D

