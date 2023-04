U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Philip Flambert, operations officer of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23, and Maj. Ryan Sawyer, the MRF-D 23 intelligence officer, tour the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, April 6, 2023. MRF-D 23 is focused on increasing interoperability with Allies and partners in the region to promote a stable and secure Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Maj. Matthew Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 22:24 Photo ID: 7735078 VIRIN: 230406-M-MA509-1014 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.52 MB Location: CAMPBELL, ACT, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maines with MRF-D 23.3 visit the Australian War Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Matthew Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.