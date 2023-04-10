Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maines with MRF-D 23.3 visit the Australian War Memorial [Image 6 of 8]

    Maines with MRF-D 23.3 visit the Australian War Memorial

    CAMPBELL, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Wolf 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Erick Cortes, sergeant major of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23, and Warrant Officer Class One Michael Dewar, Directorate of Army Operations, Australian Army Headquarters, tour the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, April 6, 2023. MRF-D 23 is focused on increasing interoperability with Allies and partners in the region to promote a stable and secure Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Maj. Matthew Wolf)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 22:25
    Photo ID: 7735077
    VIRIN: 230406-M-MA509-1017
    Resolution: 6391x4261
    Size: 10.14 MB
    Location: CAMPBELL, ACT, AU
