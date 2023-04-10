U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23, and Maj. Todd O’Callaghan, Directorate of Army Operations, Australian Army Headquarters, tour the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, April 6, 2023. MRF-D 23 is focused on increasing interoperability with Allies and partners in the region to promote a stable and secure Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Maj. Matthew Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 22:24
|Photo ID:
|7735076
|VIRIN:
|230406-M-MA509-1016
|Resolution:
|6653x4435
|Size:
|13.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMPBELL, ACT, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maines with MRF-D 23.3 visit the Australian War Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Matthew Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
