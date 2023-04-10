Maines with MRF-D 23.3 visit the Australian War Memorial

U.S. Marines Col. Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, and Lt. Col. Philip Flambert, operations officer of MRF-D 23, speak with Maj. Todd O’Callaghan, Directorate of Army Operations, Australian Army Headquarters, at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, April 6, 2023. MRF-D 23 is focused on increasing interoperability with allies and partners in the region to promote a stable and secure Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Maj. Matthew Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 22:24
|Photo ID:
|7735074
|VIRIN:
|230406-M-MA509-1011
|Resolution:
|5893x3974
|Size:
|9.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMPBELL, ACT, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
