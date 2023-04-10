Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations

230407-N-MK109-1055 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 7, 2023) U.S. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jonathan Gilmore, from Glendale, Ariz., right, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Nicholas Murphy, from Kailua, Hawaii, load radar equipment into an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 Location: EAST CHINA SEA