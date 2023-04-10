Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Medical Training

230407-N-MK109-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Katelynn Coffman, from Columbus, Ind., practices suturing during medical training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen