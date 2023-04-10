Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. James Caldwell Jr. Visits NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4]

    Adm. James Caldwell Jr. Visits NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230411-N-VI040-1047 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 11, 2023) Adm. James Caldwell Jr., director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program,(Right) is greeted by Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan as he arrives onboard the installation April 11, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 7735021
    VIRIN: 230411-N-VI040-1047
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. James Caldwell Jr. Visits NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. James Caldwell Jr. Visits NAF Atsugi
    Adm. James Caldwell Jr. Visits NAF Atsugi
    Adm. James Caldwell Jr. Visits NAF Atsugi
    Adm. James Caldwell Jr. Visits NAF Atsugi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT