Adm. James Caldwell Jr. Visits NAF Atsugi

230411-N-VI040-1026 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 11, 2023) Adm. James Caldwell Jr., director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, is greeted by Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan as he arrives onboard the installation April 11, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

