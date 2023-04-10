U.S. Marines and civilians gather to plant blue windmills in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., April 4, 2023. The blue pinwheel represents innocence and is a national symbol for child abuse prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
