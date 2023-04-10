Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 7 of 7]

    Child Abuse Prevention Month

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines and civilians gather to plant blue windmills in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., April 4, 2023. The blue pinwheel represents innocence and is a national symbol for child abuse prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 7734726
    VIRIN: 230404-M-EG840-1010
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Child Abuse Prevention Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD; Recruit; Recruit Training; San Diego; Marines; Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT