A U.S. Marine plants blue windmills in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., April 4, 2023. The blue pinwheel represents innocence and is a national symbol for child abuse prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 19:01
|Photo ID:
|7734716
|VIRIN:
|230404-M-EG840-1009
|Resolution:
|7896x5267
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
