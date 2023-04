Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, joins other Marines and civilians in planting blue windmills in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month aboard MCRD San Diego, Calif., April 4, 2023. The blue pinwheel represents innocence and is a national symbol for child abuse prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 19:00 Photo ID: 7734698 VIRIN: 230404-M-EG840-1006 Resolution: 5502x3670 Size: 0 B Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.