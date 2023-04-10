Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, speaks about the importance of raising awareness for child abuse prevention aboard MCRD San Diego, Calif., April 4, 2023. Child Abuse Prevention Month, raises awareness, promotes service availability, and provides community education about child abuse and prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

