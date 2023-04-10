Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, speaks about the importance of sexual assault awareness and prevention during a proclamation ceremony aboard the depot, April 4, 2023. During the ceremony, Gen. Morris signed the proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 19:12 Photo ID: 7734679 VIRIN: 230404-M-EG840-1003 Resolution: 2847x1898 Size: 0 B Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.