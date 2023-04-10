Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation [Image 1 of 3]

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, speaks about the importance of sexual assault awareness and prevention during a proclamation ceremony aboard the depot, April 4, 2023. During the ceremony, Gen. Morris signed the proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 19:12
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    MCRD; Recruit; Recruit Training; San Diego; Marines; Marine Corps

