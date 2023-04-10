230408-N-IX644-2212 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), left and Spanish Navy Lt. Carlos Arenas, center, staff communications officer for SNGM2, observe flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 15:24 Photo ID: 7734257 VIRIN: 230408-N-IX644-2212 Resolution: 5607x4005 Size: 994.17 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.