A U.S. Marine with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division prepares to conduct a recovery operation during the Light Tactical Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 5, 2023. The five-day course focused on training and educating crew members on effective LTF employment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

