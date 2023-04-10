Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2 [Image 1 of 2]

    Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Davy Gifford, a motor vehicle operator with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conducts route reconnaissance during the Light Tactical Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 5, 2023. The five-day course focused on training and educating crew members on effective LTF employment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

