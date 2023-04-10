U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Davy Gifford, a motor vehicle operator with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conducts route reconnaissance during the Light Tactical Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 5, 2023. The five-day course focused on training and educating crew members on effective LTF employment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 15:15
|Photo ID:
|7734245
|VIRIN:
|230405-M-HU167-1195
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT