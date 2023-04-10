Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ChalleNGe Cadets tour NJ State House [Image 5 of 6]

    ChalleNGe Cadets tour NJ State House

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    New Jersey Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 55 cadets tour the New Jersey State House in Trenton, New Jersey, April 11, 2023. The New Jersey Youth ChalleNGe Academy is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk 16- to 18-year-old youths and produce graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults. The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program was established by Congress in 1993, and New Jersey’s inaugural class began September 1994. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
