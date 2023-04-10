ChalleNGe Cadets tour NJ State House

New Jersey Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 55 cadets tour the New Jersey State House in Trenton, New Jersey, April 11, 2023. The New Jersey Youth ChalleNGe Academy is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk 16- to 18-year-old youths and produce graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults. The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program was established by Congress in 1993, and New Jersey’s inaugural class began September 1994. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

