Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony [Image 15 of 15]

    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin, left, poses with 2nd Lt. Allyson Burba, 2nd Lt. Hannah Fletcher and Tim Williams, a representative of the British Royal Air Squadron, during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 7, 2023. Fletcher and Burba were named the 2021 and 2022 Cadets of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 14:55
    Photo ID: 7734177
    VIRIN: 230407-F-LE393-0546
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony
    VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROTC
    USAF
    USAFA
    LE393
    VCSAF
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT