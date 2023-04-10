VCSAF Allvin hosts cadet of the year ceremony

Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin, left, poses with 2nd Lt. Allyson Burba, 2nd Lt. Hannah Fletcher and Tim Williams, a representative of the British Royal Air Squadron, during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 7, 2023. Fletcher and Burba were named the 2021 and 2022 Cadets of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

