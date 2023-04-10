Missouri Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Fugaro, 131st Medical Group, speaks with a group of participants in the pandemic response Subject Matter Expert Exchange, with Missouri's State Partnershp Program Partners, Panama. The exchange took place 7-9 February 2023, in Panama City.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 10:38
|Photo ID:
|7733102
|VIRIN:
|230207-Z-NW412-0080
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partnerships make MONG stronger [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT