    Partnerships make MONG stronger [Image 4 of 5]

    Partnerships make MONG stronger

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Dr. Ahmed Vielgo, Chief Medical Officer for the Panama's National Police, presents an overview of the pandemic in Panama, 8 February 2023, during a Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Pandemic Response. This three-day exchange hosted members of the Missouri Army and Air National Guard (pictured left), Panama's National Police, National Border Service, Ministry of Public Security, National Aeronaval Service, and National Civil Protections System

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:38
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA 
    This work, Partnerships make MONG stronger [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SENAN
    State Partnership Program (SPP)
    Panama National Police

