Dr. Ahmed Vielgo, Chief Medical Officer for the Panama's National Police, presents an overview of the pandemic in Panama, 8 February 2023, during a Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Pandemic Response. This three-day exchange hosted members of the Missouri Army and Air National Guard (pictured left), Panama's National Police, National Border Service, Ministry of Public Security, National Aeronaval Service, and National Civil Protections System

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 7733096 VIRIN: 230208-Z-NW412-0100 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 0 B Location: PANAMA CITY, PA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnerships make MONG stronger [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.