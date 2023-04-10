Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partnerships make MONG stronger [Image 3 of 5]

    Partnerships make MONG stronger

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Dr. Arturo Nava from Panama's Ministry of Security (MINSEG), speaks with participants in the pandemic response subject Matter Expert Exchange. The exchange included National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program Partners, Panama and the Missouri National Guard. The exchange took place
    7-9 February 2023, in Panama City.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnerships make MONG stronger [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program (SPP)
    MINSEG

