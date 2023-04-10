Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnerships make MONG stronger [Image 2 of 5]

    Partnerships make MONG stronger

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Missouri Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Fugaro, 131st Medical Group, speaks with a group of participants in the pandemic response Subject Matter Expert Exchange, with Missouri's State Partnership Program Partners, Panama. The exchange took place 7-9 February 2023, in Panama City. Also pictured are Interpreter (top left), Lisa Gonzalez, SENAFRONT Physician, Dr. Rigeberto Camargo (top right), Policia Nacional Nurse, Angela Madrid (bottom left), and SENAN Sergeant Edie Ramos.

    TAGS

    SENAFRONT
    SENAN
    State Partnership Program (SPP)
    131st Bomb Wing
    131st Medical Group

