Missouri Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Fugaro, 131st Medical Group, speaks with a group of participants in the pandemic response Subject Matter Expert Exchange, with Missouri's State Partnership Program Partners, Panama. The exchange took place 7-9 February 2023, in Panama City. Also pictured are Interpreter (top left), Lisa Gonzalez, SENAFRONT Physician, Dr. Rigeberto Camargo (top right), Policia Nacional Nurse, Angela Madrid (bottom left), and SENAN Sergeant Edie Ramos.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 10:38
|Photo ID:
|7733080
|VIRIN:
|230209-Z-NW412-0054
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partnerships make MONG stronger [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
