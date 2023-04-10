Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnerships make MONG stronger [Image 1 of 5]

    Partnerships make MONG stronger

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Missouri Army National Guard Capt. Steven Ashby draws a picture based on what he feels is being drawn on his back, by SENAFRONT Lt. Ariel Alvarado. The demonstration that occured during the State Partnership Program , Subject Matter Expert Exchange on pandemic response, was an ice breaker to emphasize how messages can get diluted as they go from one person to the next. Capt. Ashby is commander of the 206th Medical Company, Area Support. Lt. Alvarado is a special forces officer for Panama's National Border Forces.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:38
    Photo ID: 7733042
    VIRIN: 230207-Z-NW412-0025
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnerships make MONG stronger [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

