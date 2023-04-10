U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (left) speaks with U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau at the North Central TAG Conference in Detroit, Mich., April 5, 2023. The conference was attended by Hokanson along with senior leaders from several states and discussed a variety of issues to ensure National Guard readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:28 Photo ID: 7733038 VIRIN: 230405-Z-OV434-0169 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 0 B Location: DETROIT, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 North Central TAG Conference [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.