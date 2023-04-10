39th Strategic Signal Battalion Mask Confidence - CBRN Training

U.S. Army Pfc. Kenzie Adams, left, with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion poses for a picture as she re-experiences the Training Support Center Benelux Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear room, on Chièvres Air Base, March 16, 2023. To stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
