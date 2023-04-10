Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Mask Confidence - CBRN Training

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Pfc. Kenzie Adams, left, with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion poses for a picture as she re-experiences the Training Support Center Benelux Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear room, on Chièvres Air Base, March 16, 2023. To stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 09:41
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Mask Confidence - CBRN Training, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

