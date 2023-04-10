Airman from the 172nd Airlift Wing Assists Stranded Driver

Tech. Sgt. Adam Holmes, an air transportation specialist with the 172nd Logistic Readiness Squadron, prepares to inspect webbing used to transport equipment aboard a C-17 Globemaster III. Holmes, a volunteer firefighter known for his leadership and selfless service, recently applied his skillset and servant mentality to assist a stranded driver when no one else would. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.)
Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 09:43
Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
