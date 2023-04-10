Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman from the 172nd Airlift Wing Assists Stranded Driver [Image 1 of 3]

    Airman from the 172nd Airlift Wing Assists Stranded Driver

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Adam Holmes, an air transportation specialist with the 172nd Logistic Readiness Squadron, prepares to inspect webbing used to transport equipment aboard a C-17 Globemaster III. Holmes, a volunteer firefighter known for his leadership and selfless service, recently applied his skillset and servant mentality to assist a stranded driver when no one else would. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 09:43
    Photo ID: 7732784
    VIRIN: 230330-Z-BT678-216
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 0 B
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    This work, Airman from the 172nd Airlift Wing Assists Stranded Driver [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    C 17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Volunteer Firefighter
    Aerial Port Dawgs

