India Company M16A4 Service Rifle Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, pack their rifle cleaning kits during an M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 10, 2023. Recruits were issued rifles and briefed on their responsibilities regarding rifle security, safety and handling. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

