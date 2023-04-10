Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company M16A4 Service Rifle Issue [Image 6 of 7]

    India Company M16A4 Service Rifle Issue

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps Recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, packs away his rifle cleaning kit during an M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 10, 2023. Recruits were issued rifles and briefed on their responsibilities regarding rifle security, safety and handling. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

