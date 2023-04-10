Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023 [Image 4 of 17]

    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.04.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Soldiers participate in a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 4, 2023. National Guard Soldiers of the incoming 860th Military Police Company, Arizona, replace the outgoing 1057th Military Police Company, Nebraska in the primary base policing role under Area Support Group - Kuwait.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 15:39
    Photo ID: 7730943
    VIRIN: 230404-A-FM739-311
    Resolution: 5734x3825
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023
    Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard, Transfer of Authority, ASG KU, Arifjan, Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT