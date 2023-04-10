Senior leaders over Camp Buehring's Basic Leader Course sit at the graduation ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 29, 2023. The latest cohort of enlisted Soldiers graduate from Basic Leader Course class 404-23 (Photo by 1st Lt. Dantrell Maeweather).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 14:44 Photo ID: 7730866 VIRIN: 230328-A-FM739-192 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 0 B Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLC Graduation at Camp Buehring, March, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.