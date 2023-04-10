Soldier students stand during graduation from Basic Leader Course class 404-23 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 29, 2023. (Photo by 1st Lt. Dantrell Maeweather)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 14:44
|Photo ID:
|7730842
|VIRIN:
|230328-A-FM739-716
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLC Graduation at Camp Buehring, March, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
