    BLC Graduation at Camp Buehring, March, 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    BLC Graduation at Camp Buehring, March, 2023

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    03.27.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Soldier students graduate from Basic Leader Course class 404-23 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 29, 2023. (Photo by 1st Lt. Dantrell Maeweather)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 14:44
    VIRIN: 230328-A-FM739-475
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLC Graduation at Camp Buehring, March, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

