    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world

    HOOVER DAM, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Tretta makes a final check of rappel device before going over dam wall during climbing, rigging and rappelling training at Hoover Dam in Nevada. The Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico-headquartered 21st Ordnance Company (EOD WMD) train to climb, rig and rappel during high stakes missions to combat Weapons of Mass Destruction around the world. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Gordon.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 11:55
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    20th CBRNE Command
    21st Ordnance Company (EOD WMD)
    Hoover Dam

