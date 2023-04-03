Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command commanding officer eats with recruits [Image 3 of 3]

    Recruit Training Command commanding officer eats with recruits

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Capt. Kertreck Brooks, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC), eats lunch with recruits. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 11:45
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    This work, Recruit Training Command commanding officer eats with recruits [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Recruit Training Command

