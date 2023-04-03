Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), eats lunch with recruits at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 11:45 Photo ID: 7730479 VIRIN: 230406-N-PG340-1062 Resolution: 6567x4378 Size: 1.93 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture eats lunch with recruits at Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.