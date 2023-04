Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world

Staff Sgt. Earl Fentiman (left) and Sgt. Christopher Retterath (right) proudly display the American flag on the dam face at the Hoover Dam in Nevada. The Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico-headquartered 21st Ordnance Company (EOD WMD) train to climb, rig and rappel during high stakes missions to combat Weapons of Mass Destruction around the world. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Tretta.

