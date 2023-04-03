Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world [Image 12 of 13]

    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world

    HOOVER DAM, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Staff Sgt. Earl Fentiman (left) and Sgt. Christopher Retterath (right) proudly display the American flag on the dam face at the Hoover Dam in Nevada. The Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico-headquartered 21st Ordnance Company (EOD WMD) train to climb, rig and rappel during high stakes missions to combat Weapons of Mass Destruction around the world. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Tretta.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 11:55
    Photo ID: 7730476
    VIRIN: 041023-A-A4433-012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: HOOVER DAM, NV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world
    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    20th CBRNE Command
    21st Ordnance Company (EOD WMD)
    Hoover Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT