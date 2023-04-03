Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world

During climbing, rigging and rappelling training at the Hoover Dam in Nevada, 1st Lt. JD Tippit prepares to rappel down the dam face at the Hoover Dam in Nevada. The Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico-headquartered 21st Ordnance Company (EOD WMD) train to climb, rig and rappel during high stakes missions to combat Weapons of Mass Destruction around the world. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Gordon.

