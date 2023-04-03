During climbing, rigging and rappelling training at Hoover Dam in Nevada, human-tensioned highlines were used above the spillway gorge. The Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico-headquartered 21st Ordnance Company (EOD WMD) train to climb, rig and rappel during high stakes missions to combat Weapons of Mass Destruction around the world. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Wesley Crawford.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 11:55 Photo ID: 7730466 VIRIN: 041023-A-A4433-008 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.39 MB Location: HOOVER DAM, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.