Army EOD company trains to stay ready for counter WMD missions around world

During climbing, rigging and rappelling training at the Hoover Dam in Nevada, 1st Lt. Taylor Gordon uses mechanical advantage to hoist a payload. The Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico-headquartered 21st Ordnance Company (EOD WMD) train to climb, rig and rappel during high stakes missions to combat Weapons of Mass Destruction around the world. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Tretta.

