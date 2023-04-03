Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dozens attend Fort McCoy’s 2022 Arbor Day observance, tree planting [Image 13 of 15]

    Dozens attend Fort McCoy’s 2022 Arbor Day observance, tree planting

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of Gate 5 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant hundreds of trees. The post also received its 33rd Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

