    SecAF Kendall swears in Assist. Sec. Chaudhary [Image 16 of 16]

    SecAF Kendall swears in Assist. Sec. Chaudhary

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, second from left, assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and the environment, poses with his family and guests following Chaudhary’s swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 7, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 09:05
    Photo ID: 7730258
    VIRIN: 230407-F-LE393-0312
    Resolution: 5261x3500
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Kendall swears in Assist. Sec. Chaudhary [Image 16 of 16], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SecAF
    USAF
    LE393
    SAF/IE
    Eric R. Dietrich
    SECAF26FET

